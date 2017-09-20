News
Pausing Grant Applications
Read the article
We had a comprehensive and informative Annual Conference. Keep an eye out on our social media as we will share some content and reflections from the conference over the next few weeks!Find out more
We're striving for a fair and sustainable economic system that serves people and planet. Connecting, funding and supporting pioneering thinking to shape a future economy that works for all.Find out more
A project that assesses Foundations' approach to Accountability, Transparency, and Diversity.Find out more
From projects to support the development of fair and healthy local economies to groundbreaking investor engagement and shareholder action in line with our mission, we’re using all our assets to make change happen.